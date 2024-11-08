Air chief leaves for China

Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, departed Dhaka on Friday (8 November) for an official visit to China.

The visit, scheduled from 9 to 15 November, is at the invitation of the commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, according to an ISPR press release.

During his visit, the air chief will attend the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Zhuhai Airshow) and participate in related forums.

He will also visit various units and colleges of the Chinese PLA Air Force, as well as the headquarters of the China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC).

It is expected that the visit of the chief of air staff will play a significant role to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual cooperation in professional sectors between Bangladesh and China, ISPR said.

Air Chief Marshal Khan will return to Bangladesh on 16 November.