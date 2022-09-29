US says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid

USA

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

US says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 11:34 am
East-West Center President Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum speaks next to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2022. Kevin Wolf/Pool via REUTERS
East-West Center President Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum speaks next to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2022. Kevin Wolf/Pool via REUTERS

 The United States said at a summit with Pacific island leaders on Wednesday that it had agreed on a partnership for the future with them and held out the prospect of "big dollar" help to a region where it hopes to stem China's expanding influence.

The Washington Post quoted US officials as saying the Biden administration would announce an investment of more than $860 million in expanded programs to aid the islands at the two-day summit, on top of more than $1.5 billion provided in the past decade.

The White House had no immediate comment on the funding figure, but a US official said the newspaper's reporting that all the visiting leaders had endorsed an 11-point statement of vision committing to joint endeavors was accurate.

They included Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, whose government had earlier indicated it would not sign the declaration, raising further concerns about his ties to China. Sogavare's spokesman had no immediate comment.

 

An unsigned draft of the declaration seen by Reuters said the leaders resolved to strengthen their partnership and shared a vision for region where "democracy will be able to flourish."

The draft underscored the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and freedom of navigation and overflight, while condemning Russia's war in Ukraine.

It also said the United States remained committed to addressing the Marshall Islands' environmental and health concerns, without specifically mentioning the legacy of US nuclear testing there in the 1940s and '50s.

An official who briefed journalists ahead of the meeting acknowledged Washington had not paid the Pacific enough attention and would come up with new initiatives with "big-dollar numbers."

It is the first time the United States has been host to so many leaders of a region it has considered its maritime backyard since World War Two, but into which China has been making steady advances. Some of the nations have complained about being caught in the middle of the superpowers' battle for influence.

Leaders and representatives from 14 Pacific island states are taking part in the summit.

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said last week the summit would focus on issues such as climate change and health. Washington and its allies want to boost maritime security and island states' communication links with countries like Japan, Australia and India, he said.

The leaders are being feted around Washington and on Thursday will have lunch at the US Congress and dinner at the White House with President Joe Biden.

Addressing the summit opening at the State Department, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the two sides had agreed "a declaration of partnership between the US and the Pacific."

Holding up a document, he said it showed the United States and the Pacific have a "shared vision for the future and a determination to build that future together."

Blinken said the shared vision "recognizes that only by working together can we actually tackle the biggest challenges of our time, that confront all of our citizens."

He cited the climate crisis, health emergencies, promoting economic opportunity, and preserving a "free and open Indo-Pacific" where every nation regardless of size "has the right to choose its own path."

SOLOMON ISLANDS TIES TO CHINA

In a statement on the first day of the talks, Henry Puna, secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum, said he was confident the islands and the United States "can, and ... will secure and build a partnership."

He said an outcomes document was expected to be released after a face-to-face discussion with Biden.

Strategic competition in the Pacific intensified dramatically this year after China signed a security agreement with the Solomons, prompting warnings of militarization of the region.

Sogavare has repeatedly appeared to snub the United States, heightening Washington's concerns.

Wednesday's talks included a session hosted by US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, who praised Pacific island leaders for a more ambitious global climate target than agreed at the 2015 Paris climate summit.

"It really came from your persistence and commitment, so I want to thank you for that. It made a difference to the world," he said.

A source familiar with the discussions said the White House was working with the private sector to roll out an agreement on undersea cables for the region, calling it "a reaction to China's diplomacy and military expansion."

The Pacific states are eager for greater connectivity amongst themselves and with allies, however they have repeatedly stressed Washington should accept their priorities, making climate change - not superpower competition - the most urgent security task.

Micronesian President David Panuelo said on Tuesday participants had been working on a summit declaration that would cover five themes, including human-centered development, tackling climate change, geopolitics and security, as well as commerce and industry and trade.

Leaders from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and New Caledonia have attended the summit as well as representatives from Vanuatu, Nauru and Palau.

 

Top News / World+Biz

USA / Pacific Islands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the states

20m | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

20m | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

50m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get a Chevening scholarship?

1h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

45m | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

16h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

16h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run