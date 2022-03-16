US pledges $585 mln in new aid for Yemen in 2022 - Blinken

Reuters
16 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 26, 2022. Photo :Reuters
The United States on Wednesday pledged $585 million in new funding for Yemen this year as part of a United Nations-led fundraising drive, US Secretary of State Anthony Binken said.

The UN is seeking nearly $4.3 billion at a pledging event for war-torn Yemen where the humanitarian drive had seen funding dry up even before global attention turned to the conflict in Ukraine. This takes the total US contribution to Yemen since the start of the conflict to $4.5 billion, Blinken said.

