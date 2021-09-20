US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

The US-Canada border crossing is seen amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The United States on Monday said it will extend restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico that bar nonessential travel such as tourism by foreigners despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors for nonessential travel.

The United States has continued to extend the extraordinary restrictions on Canada and Mexico on a monthly basis since March 2020, when they were imposed to address the spread of Covid-19.

The latest monthly extension goes through Oct. 21, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Monday.