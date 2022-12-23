Russia showing no 'meaningful' interest in ending Ukraine war: Blinken

USA

BSS/AFP
23 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

Russia showing no 'meaningful' interest in ending Ukraine war: Blinken

BSS/AFP
23 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 10:18 am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after his meeting with Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the State Department in Washington, US, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after his meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the State Department in Washington, US, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Russia has shown no real interest in ending the war in Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin voiced hope for a speedy resolution.
 
Blinken said he spoke virtually Thursday with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies about ideas for a "just peace" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a historic visit to Washington a day before.
 
Blinken called Zelensky's ideas "a good start" and that any peace needed to be "just and durable" -- and that the United States would not impose its own solutions on Ukraine.
 

Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

"Fundamentally right now, Russia has shown no interest in meaningful diplomacy, in meaningfully engaging, to bring this war to an end," Blinken told a news conference.
 
He said Russia could immediately end the war by withdrawing troops, but "in the absence of that, we have to see some meaningful evidence that Russia is prepared to actually negotiate a just and durable peace."
 
"By just -- one that doesn't simply ratify another country seizing by force the territory of another," Blinken said.

"Durable -- in the sense that we want to make sure that it holds and that we're not simply putting Ukraine in a position where Russia is going to repeat what it did a month, six months, a year later."
 
Putin, who invaded Ukraine on February 24, earlier Thursday told reporters that he hoped the conflict ends "and the sooner, the better."

 

Top News / World+Biz

US / Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

2h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

2h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

15h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

2h | TBS Health
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

16h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards