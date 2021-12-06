Police to question artist linked to studio where parents of Michigan school shooting suspect found

USA

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:41 am

Related News

Police to question artist linked to studio where parents of Michigan school shooting suspect found

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was taken into custody on Tuesday following the shooting rampage at Oxford High School in suburban Oakland County, some 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Detroit

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:41 am
Thousands from the community of Oxford, Michigan gathered Friday for a vigil to remember the students killed after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, north of Detroit, US, December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Thousands from the community of Oxford, Michigan gathered Friday for a vigil to remember the students killed after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, north of Detroit, US, December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Detectives plan to interview an artist connected to the Detroit studio where the parents of a 15-year-old accused Michigan school shooter were found following a manhunt, a local sheriff said on Sunday.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, will be questioned to determine what role, if any, he had in the disappearance of James and Jennifer Crumbley, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement.

"We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved," Bouchard said. "Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor."

An attorney representing Sikora, Clarence Dass, said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press that his client "maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation."

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was taken into custody on Tuesday following the shooting rampage at Oxford High School in suburban Oakland County, some 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Detroit. He is being held without bail and charged as an adult in the attack, the deadliest US school shooting of 2021.

Top News / World+Biz

School Shooting / Michigan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

28m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

13m | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

1h | Panorama
The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

15h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

15h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

15h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21