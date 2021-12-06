Police to question artist linked to studio where parents of Michigan school shooting suspect found

Thousands from the community of Oxford, Michigan gathered Friday for a vigil to remember the students killed after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, north of Detroit, US, December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Detectives plan to interview an artist connected to the Detroit studio where the parents of a 15-year-old accused Michigan school shooter were found following a manhunt, a local sheriff said on Sunday.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, will be questioned to determine what role, if any, he had in the disappearance of James and Jennifer Crumbley, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement.

"We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved," Bouchard said. "Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor."

An attorney representing Sikora, Clarence Dass, said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press that his client "maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation."

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was taken into custody on Tuesday following the shooting rampage at Oxford High School in suburban Oakland County, some 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Detroit. He is being held without bail and charged as an adult in the attack, the deadliest US school shooting of 2021.