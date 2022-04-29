Pelosi hopes to pass $33 bln Ukraine aid bill 'as soon as possible'

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 09:35 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden "as soon as possible."

