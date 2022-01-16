FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead

USA

Reuters
16 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 12:23 pm

Related News

FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead

All the hostages were safely released on Saturday night and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said at a news conference

Reuters
16 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 12:23 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a religious service and began a standoff with police more than 10 hours earlier.

All the hostages were safely released on Saturday night and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said at a news conference.

The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said. One hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

Local reporters said they heard the sound of explosions, possibly flashbangs, and the sound of gunfire shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the crisis was over.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott said on Twitter. The FBI said they have confirmed the identity of the gunman but said they would not yet disclose it. The FBI declined to confirm the cause of his death, saying it was still under investigation.

The Colleyville Police Department said it first responded to the synagogue with SWAT teams in response to emergency calls beginning at about 10:41 a.m. during the Shabbat service, which was being broadcast online. FBI negotiators soon opened contact with the man, who said he wanted to speak to a woman held in a federal prison.

No injuries were reported among the hostages.

In the first few hours, the man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a Facebook livestream of the service of the Reform Jewish synagogue in Colleyville, which is about 16 miles (26 km) northeast of Fort Worth. The livestream cut off around 3 pm EST (2000 GMT).

Before the livestream was ended, the man could be heard ranting and talking about religion and his sister, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The man could be heard repeatedly saying he didn't want to see anyone hurt and that he believed he was going to die, the newspaper said.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the crisis, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter he was praying for the safety of the hostages.

Barry Klompus, a member of the congregation since it opened in 1999, said he tuned into the livestream.

"It was horrible listening and watching," Klompus said in a telephone interview.

A US official briefed on the matter told ABC News the hostage-taker had claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year US prison sentence for her 2010 conviction for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents, and that he is demanding she be freed.

Siddiqui is being held at a federal prison in the Fort Worth area. A lawyer representing Siddiqui, Marwa Elbially, told CNN in a statement the man was not Siddiqui's brother. He implored the man to release the hostages, saying Siddiqui's family condemned his "heinous" actions.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US Muslim advocacy group, condemned the man's actions.

"This latest antisemitic attack on Jewish Americans worshipping at a synagogue is an act of pure evil," CAIR said in a statement.

Klompus said he did not know of any significant previous threats to the congregation.

"We don't have a security officer on staff but we have what I would say is a very good relationship with the local police," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Texas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Millers and businessmen are making huge profits from selling cheap rice at a higher price in the name of Miniket. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

The Miniket saga: Our love for a rice variety that does not exist

38m | Panorama
Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

22h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

1d | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

15h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

19h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike