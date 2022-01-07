Ex-Trump staff discussing ways to stop him, former spokeswoman Grisham says

USA

Reuters
07 January, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

Ex-Trump staff discussing ways to stop him, former spokeswoman Grisham says

Grisham said she was compiling a group that so far includes about 15 former Trump White House staff. They include Olivia Troye, a former national security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Anthony Scaramucci, a New York businessman who had a brief stint as Trump's communications director

Reuters
07 January, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 09:26 am
Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary under former President Donald Trump, arrives for a meeting at the O&#039;Neill House office building with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol on the eve of the first anniversary of the 6 January, 2021 attack in Washington, US, 5 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary under former President Donald Trump, arrives for a meeting at the O'Neill House office building with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol on the eve of the first anniversary of the 6 January, 2021 attack in Washington, US, 5 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Former White House aide Stephanie Grisham, a one-time loyalist but now sharp critic of former President Donald Trump, said on Thursday she is planning talks next week with ex-Trump staffers to discuss working against him in the next round of elections.

In interviews with CNN and Reuters, Grisham said she was compiling a group that so far includes about 15 former Trump White House staff. They include Olivia Troye, a former national security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Anthony Scaramucci, a New York businessman who had a brief stint as Trump's communications director, she told Reuters.

What influence the group could have is unclear. Trump is supporting a handpicked group of Republican loyalists for seats in the November 2022 congressional elections and pondering another run for the White House in 2024.

More than half of Republicans believe the election was "stolen" from Trump, despite the lack of any evidence, Reuters polling shows.

"I can say that next week, a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together, and we're going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him, and also the extremism, that kind of violence and rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country," Grisham told CNN.

Grisham testified on Wednesday night before the congressional committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. She did not elaborate on her testimony.

Grisham resigned as Melania Trump's chief of staff on the night of 6 January, 2021, after Trump's refusal to work to halt the protesters' attack on the Capitol that day. She had also been White House press secretary for a year.

Even if no criminal charges are brought against Trump, Grisham said, the committee "is going to show you know, irrefutable proof that he was behind this."

Grisham released a tell-all book last year that criticized Trump and his entourage, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House."

World+Biz

Capitol hill riot / Capitol chaos / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though the pandemic has had a hand in the failure of music cafes, the cafe owners and the musicians have to share some of the blame.

Why music cafes have failed to take off in Dhaka

31m | Panorama
Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

22h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

23h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

16m | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

12h | Videos
The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

14h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership