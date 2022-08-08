Biden says he is concerned about China's moves around Taiwan

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

"I'm concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are."

China announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest-ever exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by Pelosi.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control

