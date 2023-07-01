Biden announces new measures to ease student loans after court setback

USA

BSS/AFP
01 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 09:22 am

Related News

Biden announces new measures to ease student loans after court setback

BSS/AFP
01 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 09:22 am
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration&#039;s commitment to seizing the opportunities and managing the risks of Artificial Intelligence, in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's commitment to seizing the opportunities and managing the risks of Artificial Intelligence, in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden said Friday that millions of Americans are "angry" after the Supreme Court brought down his student loan forgiveness program but he announced new measures to ease the financial burden.

"I know there are millions of Americans in this country who feel disappointed and discouraged or even a little bit angry," Biden said. "I must admit I do too."

Biden announced measures to "provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible."

One measure is a 12-month pause on penalties for missing debt repayments on federal loans used by many students to finance their time in the notoriously expensive US higher education system.

This will "protect the most vulnerable borrowers," the White House said.

Another is a change to repayment plans by the Department of Education, with a cut in the percentage of borrower's available income that must be paid each month toward loans from 10 to five percent.

In addition, borrowers would see more of their income protected from having to be made available for repayments.

The court decision was not a surprise, given challenges to the presidential authority to issue sweeping loan forgiveness.

However, it was still a political setback for Biden, who is seeking to increase state support for the poor.

The White House emphasized that Biden had already expanded the longstanding Pell Grant program to help finance the poorest college applicants and also sought to revamp existing loan forgiveness programs for groups like public service workers.

Top News / World+Biz

Joe Biden / Student Loans / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

17h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh