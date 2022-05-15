Sri Lanka's new PM urges opposition party to work together leaving party politics

Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has invited the main opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), to work with the new government to resolve pressing issues, putting party politics aside.

In a letter to the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Ranil Wickremesinghe sought support to immediately resolve the burning issues faced by the people and also to stabilize the country economically, politically, and socially by obtaining foreign assistance, reports The Daily Mirror.

The Prime Minister has also sought the opposition leader's positive and swift response as the country's future worsens.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently but his appointment has largely been met with dismay, as he is seen as too close to the politically dominant Rajapaksa family.