US, UK and EU urge probe into Pakistan election, express concerns

Politics

Reuters
10 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:01 am

Related News

US, UK and EU urge probe into Pakistan election, express concerns

Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority

Reuters
10 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:01 am
Polling officers count ballot papers during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/ File photo
Polling officers count ballot papers during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/ File photo

The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday separately expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process in the wake of a vote on Thursday and urged a probe into reported irregularities.

The main battle was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Both declared victory separately.

Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The US and the EU both mentioned allegations of interference, including arrests of activists, and added that claims of irregularities, interference and fraud should be fully investigated.

Khan is in jail and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been barred from the polls. Independents, most of them backed by Khan, had won the most seats - 98 of the 245 counted by 1830 GMT - while Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party had won 69 seats.

Khan believes the powerful military is behind a crackdown to hound his party out of existence, while analysts and opponents say Sharif is being backed by the generals.

The EU statement noted a "lack of a level playing field", attributing that to "the inability of some political actors to contest the elections" and to restrictions to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and internet access.

The US State Department said there were "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expressions and assembly while noting violence and attacks on media workers.

Some US lawmakers such as Democratic US Representatives Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar also expressed concerns, with Khanna saying "the military is interfering and rigging the result."

Both Khanna and Omar urged the State Department not to recognize a winner until investigations are conducted into allegations of misconduct.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, said both EU and US State Department statements were "relatively mild ... considering the great scale of the rigging that went down."

Earlier this week, the UN human rights office denounced violence against political parties and candidates. It voiced concern over the "pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of leaders and supporters" of Khan's party.

The EU, the US and Britain said they would work with the next government and did not congratulate any candidate or party.

British foreign minister David Cameron's statement noted "serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections."

Multiple legal cases have been brought against Khan, which disqualified him as a candidate and sentenced him to long prison terms. He denies wrongdoing.

Khan was ousted in 2022 after falling out with the country's powerful military, which denies meddling in politics. His party won the last national election in 2018.

World+Biz / South Asia

US / UK / Pakistan / Elections / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

2h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

2h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

21h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singapore faces the challenge of becoming an AI global hub

Singapore faces the challenge of becoming an AI global hub

19m | Videos
Akhaura land port immigration is going on in an abandoned building

Akhaura land port immigration is going on in an abandoned building

54m | Videos
Do you think about organ donation?

Do you think about organ donation?

2h | Videos
Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

12h | Videos