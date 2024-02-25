Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary: US media projections

BSS/AFP
25 February, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 09:55 am

Within seconds of the polls closing, CNN and NBC predicted a fourth victory in the fourth major nominating contest for the ex-president going into the "Super Tuesday" 15-state voting bonanza in 10 days

Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump won the Republican primary in South Carolina on Saturday, US media projections showed, defeating rival Nikki Haley and continuing his march toward the nomination ahead of November's presidential election.

Haley vows 'not giving up' after defeat to Trump in South Carolina

Within seconds of the polls closing, CNN and NBC predicted a fourth victory in the fourth major nominating contest for the ex-president going into the "Super Tuesday" 15-state voting bonanza in 10 days -- although his winning margin was not immediately clear.

 

