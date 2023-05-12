Pak PM Shehbaz criticises judiciary, calls it biased towards Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the country's judiciary for being biased against Imran Khan in response to the Supreme Court of Pakistan's judgment ordering the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister stressed that the judiciary stands divided by saying, "The judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan," reports Pakistani media outlet The News.

The premier's remarks came one day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the release of the PTI chairman, stating that his arrest on 9 May was "illegal."

In the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan was detained on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers personnel acting on a warrant from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"Politicians were sent to jail in fake cases. Did any court ever take its notice?" he asked.

Commenting on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) case history, the prime minister stated that the anti-graft agency has not spared anyone and has poisoned the entire nation, from industries and educational institutions to religious institutions.

According to the prime minister, other political leaders in the country encountered trials and harsh treatment, whereas Khan received "privileged treatment."

"These are the double standards of justice," he said, expressing astonishment over CJP's remarks during yesterday's hearing where he said that he was pleased to meet the former prime minister.

He noted that thousands of cases involving members of the general public were pending before the courts, while some political figures received parole on a priority basis.

Earlier, he added, the judiciary had also shielded Khan in corruption cases involving the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), the Billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation, and the Malam Jabba development projects, despite strong evidence of corruption presented by PTI.

He claimed that the PTI leader was part of a 10-year plan to impose fascist authority on the country.

"9 May after the debacle of 16 December, 1971, was a painful day in the country's history when Imran Khan's party unleashed havoc by attacking national and military installations," PM Shehbaz said

PM Shehbaz recalled that despite the tragedy of the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, her husband, Pakistan People's Party Co-chairperson Asif Zardari, elevated the slogan "Pakistan Khappay" (We want Pakistan) as a "great gesture of nationalism."

"Also, nobody hit the military installations even after the 'judicial murder' of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," he added.

According to the prime minister, former president Zardari was in prison at the time of his mother's demise, but he passed the time patiently rather than inciting public unrest.

He called Khan the "mastermind and planner" behind the attacks on military institutions and a "disgrace" to the military personnel who gave their lives for their country.

The prime minister lamented that Pakistan was experiencing a difficult period and that the coalition government was attempting to resolve the inherited challenges.

In addition, he criticized the PTI for bringing the country to the verge of a dangerous situation, and he claimed that the PTI's leader made false and disgraceful claims for months about a "regime change" by the United States.

PM Shehbaz added that the coalition government made diplomatic endeavors to mend relations with the United States, while Imran Khan ultimately reversed his position against the United States.

In addition to manipulating the situation with the International Monetary Fund, Khan made every effort to have the country declared in default, he said.

"Imran Khan incurred every possible damage to the very fabric of society by promoting hatred and intolerance," the prime minister said.

