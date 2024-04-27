Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modi claims Congress biased against Hindus

Hindustan Times
27 April, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 10:29 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others during an election campaign roadshow in Bareilly. Photo: Hindustan Times
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the Congress was biased against Hindus.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict in the VVPAT case, PM Modi, at a rally in Bihar's Araria, demanded an apology from the party. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has claimed that there is no Modi wave in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He also called the BJP stalwart "poison".

"The first right on the resources of our country lies with the poor of this country irrespective of religion. The way Congress was biased against the Hindus of India for their vote bank, today they have been exposed," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Araria.

PM Narendra Modi said that the Opposition had committed a sin by sowing doubts in the minds of the people about electronic voting machines. He accused the Congress and Opposition of betraying India's democracy.

In another rally in Bihar, he said the INDIA bloc had indulged in appeasement.

"The 'Shehzada' of Congress has said something which will bring a problem for everyone. He has said that a survey would be conducted for every family. The families have small properties and savings, women have some jewellery. The 'Stree Dhan' is considered sacred. Congress, which looted the country with corruption, has now set its eyes on your properties," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said there was no Modi wave but only poison allegedly spread by him.

"There is no Modi wave in this election, there is only Modi poison," he added.

He accused the PM of lying on the Inheritance Tax.

Reacting to Modi's attack on the Congress in Bihar.

Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi had been running the "most shameful, false communal rhetoric with zero consequences from the Election Commission".

On Sunday, PM Modi triggered a controversy with his remark that Congress had promised to snatch away people's hard-earned money and distribute it among infiltrators and those with many children.

The Election Commission took cognizance of his remark and issued a notice to BJP chief JP Nadda.

