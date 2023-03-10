Indonesia's election body appeals against court order to delay 2024 poll

Politics

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

Indonesia's election body appeals against court order to delay 2024 poll

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 02:06 pm
Voters wearing protective masks mark their ballots at a polling booth during regional elections in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Voters wearing protective masks mark their ballots at a polling booth during regional elections in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Indonesia's election commission on Friday launched an appeal against a controversial court ruling that ordered it to delay the 2024 presidential and general polls, officials said.

The commission will argue against a court decision that has reignited debate over extending President Joko Widodo's time in office, which is limited to two five-year terms by the constitution and should end next year.

Senior politicians, activists and legal experts have warned delaying the 2024 election could threaten nearly 25 years of democratic reforms brought in after decades of authoritarian rule.

National Election Commissioner August Melasz said the agency known as the KPU had submitted its appeal, which will be heard and ruled on by the Jakarta High Court. He did not elaborate on the commission's arguments.

The KPU has previously said it will forge ahead with preparations for presidential and general elections in the world's third-largest democracy.

President Joko Widodo, who has said he is against extending his term, said this week he supports the election commission's appeal.

Legal experts have said the lower court overstepped its jurisdiction in ruling on a complaint by an obscure party about election procedures, saying it is the jurisdiction of Indonesia's supervisory body (Bawaslu) and administrative courts.

World+Biz

Indonesia / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

5h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

4h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

3h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

16h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

17h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

21h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway