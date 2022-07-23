Britain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing

Politics

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Britain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 11:09 am
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, in the running to become the next prime minister, would put the government on a crisis footing from "day one" of taking office, he said in an interview with The Times on Friday.

Over the next week, Sunak intends to argue that Britain is facing a national emergency on five fronts including the economy, the National Health Service and migration, the newspaper reported.

Liz Truss, Sunak's rival for the top job, held a 24-point lead over him in a YouGov poll of Conservative Party Members published on Thursday. 

Inflation is the "number one challenge we face," Sunak told the newspaper, adding that under Truss' plans, interest rates in the country could rise significantly.

Sunak has said he plans to cut taxes but only once inflation - now running at almost 10% - is brought under control. He accused his rivals of making "fairy tale" promises about tax cuts.

Truss, who is currently Britain's foreign minister, made other promises of tax cuts that will cost an estimated 30 billion pounds ($36.01 billion) a year.

On Saturday, Truss will announce that all EU legislation transposed onto the UK statute books will be given a "sunset" clause by the end of 2023, the Telegraph reported. A decision will be made on whether to keep, amend or scrap around 2,400 laws by then, Truss told the paper on Friday.

 

World+Biz / Europe

Rishi Sunak / Liz Truss / Finance Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

1h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

3h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

16h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group