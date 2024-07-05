Liz Truss loses her seat

FILE PHOTO: Liz Truss delivers a speech on her last day in office as British Prime Minister, outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's former Prime Minister Liz Truss has faced an unprecedented humiliation, losing her seat and being ousted from Parliament less than two years after leading the country.

Truss's tenure as prime minister lasted just six weeks, making it the shortest in British history. Her premiership collapsed following a disastrous financial plan that unsettled markets and investors, causing the pound to plummet in value, reports CNN.

After her defeat, Truss did not speak and left the stage with her fellow candidates, maintaining a steely expression.

Truss lost by 630 votes, securing 11,217 votes to Labour's 11,847.

Her defeat is one of the most astonishing moments in British electoral history, surpassing the notable 1997 loss of Defence Secretary Michael Portillo. Even in the worst-case scenarios for the Conservatives, few anticipated Truss could be defeated in what was once an ultra-safe Tory seat.

She now symbolises the Conservatives' collapse on an unprecedented night where the ruling party was overwhelmingly rejected by the electorate.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg are among senior other senior Tories to have lost their seats.