UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak 2.0 or Keir Starmer for PM? All you need to know

Politics

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2024, 07:55 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:59 am

Related News

UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak 2.0 or Keir Starmer for PM? All you need to know

PM Rishi Sunak asserted that the Conservative Party is still “fighting hard” while one of his closest allies conceded defeat

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2024, 07:55 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:59 am
Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain&#039;s main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (R) (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (R) (AFP)

The campaigning for the general elections in the United Kingdom came to an end hours before the voting was set to take place across the entire country on July 4. These elections will likely end the current reign of the Conservative Party. While UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eyes another term in office, the opposition Labour Party is expecting a landslide victory.

PM Rishi Sunak asserted that the Conservative Party is still "fighting hard" while one of his closest allies conceded defeat saying that the Tories are heading for a "landslide defeat" in the elections.

Opinion polls show the centre-left Labour Party is set for a big win in Thursday's vote that would end 14 years of Conservative government, reported Reuters. The winner of the elections will likely be declared in the early hours of Friday, with polls suggesting that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will take the keys to the prime minister's 10 Downing Street office.
 
UK Elections 2024: All you need to know

The Britons will cast their votes on 4 from 7 July am to 10 pm local time. There are a total of 650 constituencies in the United Kingdom, and according to opinion polls, the left-leaning Labour Party is set for a clean sweep. The results of the 2024 elections will be declared in the early hours of Friday, 5 July.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Once the results are declared, the leader of the party with the most votes, likely to be Keir Starmer, will be appointed the Prime Minister. After the counting of the votes, the monarch of the UK (presently King Charles III) will invite the leader of the majority party to form a new government.

The current parliament was dissolved on 30 May after the election dates were announced.

You Gov's final seat projection published on Wednesday put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history. But, facing predictions of the worst result in the party's history, the Conservatives turned their focus to damage limitation, saying they needed to hang on to enough seats to provide an effective opposition to a Labour government.

The Labour Party, in its election campaign, highlighted the public fatigue with the change in prime ministers in the Tories' ongoing term, Brexit, the crumbling economy and multiple scandals involving top Conservative leaders.

However, Rishi Sunak emphasised the migration issue in the UK and made the revival of the country's economy his top campaign point. The outgoing prime minister asserted that a change in governance could lead to the economy taking a dip once again.

 

 

World+Biz / Europe

UK / Rishi Sunak / Keir Starmer / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

12h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

17h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

19h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

10h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

10h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

12h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

9h | Videos