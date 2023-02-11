Biden, Lula vow to defend democracy in Americas

Politics

BSS/AFP
11 February, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:42 am

Related News

Biden, Lula vow to defend democracy in Americas

BSS/AFP
11 February, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:42 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday at the White House that the two biggest countries in the Americas have successfully seen off attacks on their democracies and will now work together on fighting the climate crisis.

"Both our nations' strong democracies have been tested," Biden told Lula, and "both in the United States and Brazil, democracy prevailed."
Meeting in the Oval Office, Biden and Lula expressed solidarity over their similar paths.

Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020, but two months later a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress believing his conspiracy theory that he'd been the real election winner.

In Brazil, Lula defeated right-winger Jair Bolsonaro and took office this January, but a mob of Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings shortly after.

"We have some issues on which we can work together," Lula told Biden.
"First is to never again allow" the antidemocratic mob attacks.

Touting Brazil's return to the international arena, Lula said his predecessor's "world started and ended with fake news - in the morning, afternoon and at night. It seemed that he despised international relations."

Biden, referring to Trump, quickly answered: "Sounds familiar."

Amazon financing?

Biden and Lula stressed their mutual commitment to saving the Amazon rainforest and fighting global warming -- efforts that Bolsonaro and Trump both sidelined.

Biden said their "shared values... put us on the same page, particularly, especially, when it comes to the climate crisis."

However, it's not clear whether the Biden administration will agree to contribute to the Amazon Fund, an international scheme to finance anti-deforestation efforts in Brazil.

"I think they will," Lula told reporters. "I not only think they will, but I think that it's necessary they participate."

However, he then said that in the talks "I didn't specifically discuss an Amazon Fund. I discussed the responsibility of rich countries to assume responsibility to fund countries with rainforests and not only in Brazil."

Lula told Biden in the Oval Office that during his earlier presidency, between 2003-2010, he had committed Brazil to drastic reductions in the deforestation of the world's largest rainforest, which is often described as the "lungs of the world" for its massive greenhouse gas absorption.

However, "in the last few years, the rainforest in the Amazon was invaded by political irrationality, human irrationality, because we had a president who sent people to deforest, sent gold diggers into the Indigenous areas," he said, referring to Bolsonaro.

Biden has made US leadership on fighting climate change one of his own main priorities -- starting by putting the United States back into the Paris climate accord after Trump exited the historic deal, which aims to slow global warming.

Ukraine divide

One area where Biden and Lula sharply disagree is over Ukraine, and the subject of Russia's invasion did not come up during their introductory remarks, before reporters were ushered from the Oval Office.

Biden has spearheaded an unprecedented Western effort to rally behind Ukraine, providing aid, weaponry, military training and diplomatic support as the country struggles to repel the Russian war machine.

But several major democratic countries -- notably India, South Africa and Brazil -- have largely remained on the sidelines, refusing to help Ukraine militarily and sending mixed messages politically.

After his meeting was over, Lula told reporters that he wanted to assemble an international "group of countries that aren't directly or indirectly involved in the war of Russia against Ukraine so that we can have a possibility to build peace."

"That is, I'm convinced that we need to find a way out to end this war. I found Biden shared the same concern," he said. "The first thing is to stop the war."

World+Biz / USA

Joe Biden / Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

2h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

1h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

15h | Events

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday