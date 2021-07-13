World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

Middle East

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 10:36 am

Related News

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

Visitors can practice scuba diving - with a tank of air - and freediving - where divers simply hold their breath

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 10:36 am
A view of scuba divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021.Photo :Reuters
A view of scuba divers at the Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this handout image taken in July 2021.Photo :Reuters

The world's deepest swimming pool for underwater diving has opened in Dubai, where people can descend 60 metres (197 ft) to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games.

Dubai, a tourism and business hub with desert terrain and months of scorching summer temperatures, has a reputation for flamboyant and record-breaking attractions such as its snow-filled indoor ski slope, large water parks and the world's tallest building.

The pool, which holds the equivalent of six Olympic swimming pools, has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving. Deep Dive Dubai says it is 15 metres deeper than any other.

The facility, shaped like an oyster in reference to the UAE's pearl diving heritage, is also the region's largest underwater film studio, the company said.

Divers go down through a landscape of a sunken city, with sound and lighting. There are two air-filled dry rooms on the way down.

Visitors can practice scuba diving - with a tank of air - and freediving - where divers simply hold their breath.

Top News / World+Biz

deepest pool / Dubai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

15h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

16h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder