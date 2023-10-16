We must work to stop military operations in Gaza: Saudi crown prince tells Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed concerns about the ongoing military operations in Gaza during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday (15 October).

During the meeting, he stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people, reports Arab News.

Emphasising the imperative to halt the military actions that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, the crown prince underscored the Kingdom's commitment to easing tensions, ending the current escalation, upholding international humanitarian law, lifting the blockade on Gaza, and fostering conditions conducive to stability.

Prince Mohammed affirmed Saudi Arabia's advocacy for a peaceful resolution, aiming to secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and establish a just and enduring peace.

He condemned attacks targeting civilians, as well as those disrupting infrastructure and vital interests.

The meeting, attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan (Saudi Ambassador to the US) and Prince Faisal bin Farhan (Minister of Foreign Affairs), also included the presence of US Ambassador Michael Ratney, Dirk Schulet (Advisor to the US State Department), Barbara Leaf (Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs), and Tom Sullivan (Vice President responsible for policy at the State Department).