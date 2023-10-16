We must work to stop military operations in Gaza: Saudi crown prince tells Blinken

Middle East

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 07:50 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:52 am

Related News

We must work to stop military operations in Gaza: Saudi crown prince tells Blinken

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 07:50 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:52 am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed concerns about the ongoing military operations in Gaza during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday (15 October).

During the meeting, he stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people, reports Arab News.

Emphasising the imperative to halt the military actions that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, the crown prince underscored the Kingdom's commitment to easing tensions, ending the current escalation, upholding international humanitarian law, lifting the blockade on Gaza, and fostering conditions conducive to stability.

Prince Mohammed affirmed Saudi Arabia's advocacy for a peaceful resolution, aiming to secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and establish a just and enduring peace.

He condemned attacks targeting civilians, as well as those disrupting infrastructure and vital interests.

The meeting, attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan (Saudi Ambassador to the US) and Prince Faisal bin Farhan (Minister of Foreign Affairs), also included the presence of US Ambassador Michael Ratney, Dirk Schulet (Advisor to the US State Department), Barbara Leaf (Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs), and Tom Sullivan (Vice President responsible for policy at the State Department).

World+Biz

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman / Saudi crown prince / US-Saudi Arabia / US / Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Antony Blinken / Palestine crisis / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Hamas-Israel / Israel-Palestine conflict / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

41m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World