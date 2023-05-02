Rocket fire from Gaza after Palestinian hunger striker dies: AFP
Palestinian militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip Tuesday, an AFP journalist witnessed, following the death in Israeli custody of a Palestinian hunger striker from the Islamic Jihad faction.
The Israeli military in a statement said "sirens sounded in the area of kibbutz Saad" close to the Gaza border, following the death of Khader Adnan who was a leading figure in the occupied West Bank within the Islamic Jihad militant group.