Israeli troops kill Palestinian throwing fire-bomb, military says

Middle East

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:41 am

Related News

Israeli troops kill Palestinian throwing fire-bomb, military says

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:41 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man who was throwing fire-bombs at cars near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said.

The Palestinian liaison office confirmed the man was killed and that another Palestinian was arrested by the troops. It provided no further details.

The military wrote on Twitter that the two suspects hurled a fire-bomb at a road leading to an Israeli settlement bloc near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, endangering drivers.

Soldiers nearby acted "in order to thwart the threat," the military said, and opened fire at the two men. One of the two was wounded and received medical treatment at the scene but succumbed to his wounds, the military said. The other man was arrested.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War, along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Palestinians want those territories for an independent state. US brokered peace talks between the sides collapsed in 2014.

World+Biz

Palestine / shoot / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

19h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim