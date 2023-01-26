Israeli army kills nine Palestinians

Israeli military vehicles are seen during clashes with Palestinians during a raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians and wounded over a dozen others in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

An elderly woman has been reported among the dead in one of the deadliest days in the occupied West Bank since Israeli raids intensified at the start of last year, reports Al Jazeera, citing Palestinian officials.

Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters towards the hospital, which seeped into the children's division, causing suffocation injuries, including among children, said Wissam Baker, head of Jenin public hospital.

The Israeli military said that special forces had been sent into Jenin to detain Islamic Jihad fighters suspected of carrying out and planning "multiple major terror attacks."

Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid and besieged the camp in the early hours with undercover forces, dozens of armoured vehicles and snipers. Armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters soon broke out.

Jenin is among the areas of the northern West Bank where Israel has intensified raids over the past year, in an attempt to crack down on growing armed Palestinian resistance.

Israeli forces have killed at least 29 Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in January, including five children. At least 15 of those killed were from Jenin.

More than 170 Palestinians were killed in such raids in 2022, many of them civilians.