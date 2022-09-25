Israeli forces kill 'defenceless Palestinian' man

Middle East

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:04 pm

Related News

Israeli forces kill 'defenceless Palestinian' man

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:04 pm
Members of Israeli forces gather at the scene of a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 2, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Members of Israeli forces gather at the scene of a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 2, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday (24 September).

 

The Israeli army claimed that it was an 'attempted ramming attack" while Palestinians authorities have accused the Israeli police of intentionally killing the man, reports Aljazeera.

 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Ali Hussein Awad. The Palestinian foreign ministry stated that the 36 years old was from Beit Ijza in the West Bank, near Jerusalem.

 

"The Israeli police deliberately shot Awad, with the aim of killing him, after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle in a traffic accident," the ministry said on Saturday.

 

Awad was a "defenceless Palestinian" who was not "posing any danger", the ministry added.

 

The Israeli military has stated that a soldier and police officer noticed a vehicle speeding up in their direction, in an alleged attempt to ram into them.

 

Later, after the soldier had shot the individual on the bike, they declared that the suspect was "neutralised".

 

Awad, a father of three, was a teacher in a school in Bir Nabala village, according to WAFA.

 

His cousin told WAFA that Awad had died due to the Israeli forces open firing at him rather than helping him after the collision.

Since the West Bank had been occupied by Israel after the Six Day War of 1967, car-ramming incidents and similar attacks by the Palestinians on Israeli military at checkpoints have been common in recent years.

Top News / World+Biz

Palestine / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

28m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh