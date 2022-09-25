Israeli forces kill 'defenceless Palestinian' man

Members of Israeli forces gather at the scene of a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 2, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday (24 September).

The Israeli army claimed that it was an 'attempted ramming attack" while Palestinians authorities have accused the Israeli police of intentionally killing the man, reports Aljazeera.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Ali Hussein Awad. The Palestinian foreign ministry stated that the 36 years old was from Beit Ijza in the West Bank, near Jerusalem.

"The Israeli police deliberately shot Awad, with the aim of killing him, after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle in a traffic accident," the ministry said on Saturday.

Awad was a "defenceless Palestinian" who was not "posing any danger", the ministry added.

The Israeli military has stated that a soldier and police officer noticed a vehicle speeding up in their direction, in an alleged attempt to ram into them.

Later, after the soldier had shot the individual on the bike, they declared that the suspect was "neutralised".

Awad, a father of three, was a teacher in a school in Bir Nabala village, according to WAFA.

His cousin told WAFA that Awad had died due to the Israeli forces open firing at him rather than helping him after the collision.

Since the West Bank had been occupied by Israel after the Six Day War of 1967, car-ramming incidents and similar attacks by the Palestinians on Israeli military at checkpoints have been common in recent years.