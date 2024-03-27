Israel truce team leaves Doha, official blames Hamas for 'dead end'

Middle East

Reuters
27 March, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 12:45 am

Related News

Israel truce team leaves Doha, official blames Hamas for 'dead end'

The official, who is close to the Mossad spymaster heading up the talks, accused Hamas' Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar of sabotaging the diplomacy "as part of a wider effort to inflame this war over Ramadan".

Reuters
27 March, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 12:45 am
View of Gaza City, December 15, 2023 in this handout satellite image. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo
View of Gaza City, December 15, 2023 in this handout satellite image. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

Israel has recalled its negotiators from Doha after deeming mediated talks on a Gaza truce "at a dead end" due to demands by Hamas, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.

The official, who is close to the Mossad spymaster heading up the talks, accused Hamas' Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar of sabotaging the diplomacy "as part of a wider effort to inflame this war over Ramadan".

The warring sides had stepped up negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a six-week suspension of Israel's offensive in return for the proposed release of 40 of the 130 hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hamas has sought to parlay any deal into an end to the fighting and withdrawal of Israeli forces. Israel has ruled this out, saying it would eventually resume efforts to dismantle the governance and military capabilities of Hamas.

Hamas also wants hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled Gaza City and surrounding areas southward during the first stage of the almost six-month-old war to be allowed back north.

The Israeli official said that Israel had agreed to double the number of Palestinians it would release for the hostages at to 700-800 prisoners and allow some displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday Hamas had made "delusional" demands, which it said showed the Palestinians were not interested in a deal.

Hamas has accused Israel of stalling at the talks while it carries out its military offensive.

The discussions, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, are continuing as a humanitarian crisis devastates Palestinians in Gaza with severe shortages of food, medicine and hospital care. Concerns are growing that famine will take hold.a

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / Hamas / Negotiating

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

16h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

3h | Videos
Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

5h | Videos
Tk 5 crore 22 lakh missing from Janata Bank vault

Tk 5 crore 22 lakh missing from Janata Bank vault

2h | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

7h | Videos