Iran summons British envoy to protest 'accusations'

Middle East

AFP
30 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 10:29 pm

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (Iaea) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019/Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (Iaea) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019/Reuters

Iran on Tuesday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest against London's "accusations" against the Islamic republic, state media reported.

"Following the continuation of the British regime's accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Simon Shercliff, the British ambassador in Tehran, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs... and was informed of our country's strong protest", IRNA state news agency said.

The statement did not elaborate on the accusations, but it comes after Britain accused Iran-aligned groups of being behind a deadly attack on US troops in Jordan and, along with the United States, imposed sanctions on a network that they allege targets Iranian dissidents.

Iran, however, denied any links to the drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel and said it was not seeking an "expansion" of conflict in the Middle East.

The killing of three American troops on Sunday in a strike in Jordan marked the first US military losses in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron condemned the "attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups against US forces", while urging "Iran to de-escalate in the region".

US President Joe Biden said "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan's northeast.

Iran slammed what it described as "baseless accusations" and said they were a "projection" and part of a "conspiracy of those who see their interests in dragging America's foot into a new battle".

Iran has previously said it sees it as "duty" to support what it calls "resistance groups" in the region but insists they are "independent" in decision and action.

Sunday's strike also left 34 personnel wounded, eight of whom required evacuation, according to the US Central Command.

US troops operate at the base known as Tower 22 near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.

