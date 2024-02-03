Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Middle East

AFP
03 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 05:10 pm

Related News

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

AFP
03 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, 1 February, 2023. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, 1 February, 2023. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Tehran today condemned US air strikes on Iraq and Syria as a "strategic mistake" by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not any of them caused any Iranian casualties.

"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tensions and instability in the region," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

"The US military attacks on Iraq, Syria and Yemen merely provide for the goals of the Zionist regime," he said, referring to US ally Israel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The American strikes were "a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, of international law and a flagrant violation of the United Nations charter", Kanani added.

The United States launched air strikes against Iran-allied militias in Iraq and Syria on Friday, with President Joe Biden vowing more to come, in retaliation for a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan.

The US military said it attacked a total of 85 targets at seven different sites in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes killed at least 18 pro-Iranian fighters in Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor. In Iraq, they killed 16 people, including civilians, the Baghdad government said.

The US military has also been carrying out air strikes on Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels over attacks on international shipping.

The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels as a way to support Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / United States / Iraq / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

3h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

20h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

41m | Videos
A College Student Earn lakhs by food carving

A College Student Earn lakhs by food carving

2h | Videos
Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

5h | Videos
Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

19h | Videos