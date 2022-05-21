Egypt expects Suez Canal revenues to hit $7B by end of fiscal year

A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world&#039;s largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Egypt expects the Suez Canal's revenues to reach about $7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, finance minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday.

Tourism revenues are expected to reach between $10 billion and $12 billion by then, despite the Ukrainian crisis, he added. Egypt's fiscal year runs from 1 July to 30 June.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

