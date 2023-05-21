Bahrain to resume diplomatic relations with Lebanon

Middle East

BSS/AFP
21 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 10:00 am

Related News

Bahrain to resume diplomatic relations with Lebanon

BSS/AFP
21 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Bahrain to resume diplomatic relations with Lebanon

Bahrain said Saturday it would restore full diplomatic relations with Lebanon after a year and a half, following a row over the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

Bahrain and other Gulf countries followed Saudi Arabia in recalling their diplomats towards the end of 2021 after a Lebanese minister criticised Riyadh's military intervention in the war in Yemen.

Manama -- a staunch ally of Riyadh -- also called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country.

But the tiny Gulf kingdom said Saturday that it was bringing an end to the impasse, a move welcomed by Beirut.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has decided to restore diplomatic representation" at ambassador level in Lebanon, the Bahraini foreign ministry said, adding that this would "strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries".

Lebanon's prime minister Najib Mikati said the country "appreciated this decision and welcomes it".

A diplomatic crisis erupted in October 2021 after the then-information minister was quoted criticising the Saudi role in Yemen, where a grinding war has produced what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

George Kordahi, who has since resigned, said in a television interview that the Huthi rebels fighting Yemen's internationally recognised government were "defending themselves... against an external aggression".

In response, Riyadh recalled its ambassador and ordered Lebanon's envoy to leave the kingdom. Its Gulf allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, expelling Lebanon's envoys.

Saudi Arabia returned its envoy to Lebanon in April last year.

The Bahraini decision comes the day after the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia against a backdrop of unexpected rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, brokered by Beijing.

The warming of relations between the region's two great rivals has paved the way for a major diplomatic reshuffle in the Arab world.

Bahrain / Lebanon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

3h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

2h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

14h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

17h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

16h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities