Inflation, unstable forex rate major challenges: BB governor

UNB
28 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 06:30 pm

We are providing dollars directly from the central bank's reserves to ease the crisis, he says

Fazle Kabir, governor of the Bangladesh Bank. TBS Illustration
Fazle Kabir, governor of the Bangladesh Bank. TBS Illustration

Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Fazle Kabir on Saturday said banking sector is currently facing big challenges of inflation and unstable forex exchange rate in the post Covid-19 period. 
 
"A huge trade deficit has been created due to these reasons. To deal with this, not only Bangladesh Bank, but all the government and the private commercial banks have to work collectively," he said while addressing Al-Arafah Islami Bank Scholarship Awarding Ceremony as the chief guest at the Officers' Club in the city. 
 
"We have imposed a number of restrictions on imports and if we refrain from importing luxury goods at this moment it will reduce the pressure on the forex reserves," he said. 
 
"In the case of LC Open, we have given some margins to comply with them. We are providing dollars directly from the central bank's reserves to ease the crisis. It will continue. Besides, we have been given opportunity to import necessary products including food, baby food, fertiliser, fuel and electricity, and other products. We are discouraging import of products that are not very necessary," Kabid added. 
 
Chairman of Al-Arafa Islami Bank Selim Rahman presided over the function. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury, members of the Board of Directors, senior officials, scholarship recipient students and parents were also present on the occasion. 
 
Under its Social Responsibility Programme, Al-Arafah Islami Bank provided scholarships to 200 meritorious students who passed HSC and equivalent examinations in 2019. 

