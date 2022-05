Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontlines in first visit outside Kyiv region

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards a Ukrainian servicewoman, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kharkiv region, Ukraine on 29 May 2022. Photo: Reuters.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops on the front lines in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, the President's office announced.

The visit marks his first official appearance outside kyiv region since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," the President's office website cited him as saying to the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.