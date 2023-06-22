Ukraine says Russia considering nuclear plant attack, Moscow denies it

Europe

Reuters
22 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:22 pm

Related News

Ukraine says Russia considering nuclear plant attack, Moscow denies it

Reuters
22 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:22 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday Ukrainian spies believe Russia was plotting an incident to release radiation from Europe's largest nuclear plant, an allegation denied by the Kremlin.

In a video statement, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was sharing its information with international partners about the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine.

"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - a terrorist act with a release of radiation," he said. "They have prepared everything for this."

The Kremlin dismissed the allegation as "another lie", and said a team of U.N. nuclear inspectors had visited the plant and rated everything there highly. Zelenskyy did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on.

The six-reactor complex has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine in February last year. The two sides have accused each other of shelling it, and international efforts to establish a demilitarised zone around it have failed so far.

"Unfortunately, I have had to remind (people) more than once that radiation knows no state borders. And who it will hit is determined only by the direction of the wind..." Zelenskyy said.

'DELIBERATE, CALCULATED CRIME'

Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, suffered the world's worst nuclear accident at Chornbobyl in 1986.

Zelenskyy made his statement two days after Ukraine's military intelligence chief accused Russia of "mining" the cooling pond that is used to keep the reactors cool at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The plant lies beside a huge reservoir where water levels have plunged since a dam across the Dnipro River was destroyed earlier this month, flooding swathes of southern Ukraine. Kyiv blames Russia, which controlled the dam, for blowing it up. Russia says Ukraine sabotaged it.

In his video statement, Zelenskyy said intelligence agencies had gathered new evidence of how Russian forces blew up the dam and other structures at the hydroelectric plant.

"It was a completely deliberate, calculated crime," he said.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Ukraine / Russia / nuclear weapons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

4h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

6h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

57m | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

2h | TBS Insight
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1h | TBS World
Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline