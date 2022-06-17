Ukraine says it hit Russian naval tugboat with missiles

US long range air defence systems Patriot (R) and British radar Giraffe AMB are displayed during Toburq Legacy 2017 air defence exercise in the military airfield near Siauliai, Lithuania, July 20, 2017. REUTERS

Ukrainian missiles hit a Russian naval tugboat transporting soldiers, weapons, and ammunition to the Russian-occupied Zmiinyi (Snake) Island south of the Odesa region on Friday, the regional governor said.

Odesa governor Maksym Marchenko identified the vessel as the Vasiliy Bekh.

Ukraine's Naval Command said the tugboat had a TOR anti-air missile system on board but this had failed to stop the strike.

The Naval Command said in a post on Facebook the Vasiliy Bekh had served in the Russian Black Sea Fleet since 2017.