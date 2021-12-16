UK PM Johnson names his daughter Romy

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 09:26 pm

Carrie Johnson said that Romy was chosen after her aunt, Rosemary, while Iris was from the Greek, meaning rainbow, and Charlotte was the name of Boris Johnson's mother who died in September this year

Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive to attend the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive to attend the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have named their daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, choosing names linked to both of their families.

Carrie Johnson said that Romy was chosen after her aunt, Rosemary, while Iris was from the Greek, meaning rainbow, and Charlotte was the name of Boris Johnson's mother who died in September this year.

"Welcome to the world darling Romy," Carrie Johnson said on a private social media message, of her daughter who was born at a London hospital on 9 December.

Romy is the couple's second child together, after their son Wilfred was born in April 2020. The prime minister and Carrie Johnson, 33, who was his Conservative Party's spokeswoman, were married in May this year.

Boris Johnson, 57, has been married twice before and declines to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.

