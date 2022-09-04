Don't write Boris Johnson off, says UK PM's former aide

Europe

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Don't write Boris Johnson off, says UK PM's former aide

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to take questions in parliament, in London, Britain June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to take questions in parliament, in London, Britain June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People should not write off Boris Johnson, a former close aide to the leader said on Sunday, suggesting the outgoing British prime minister could make a return to high office one day despite being forced from power.

Johnson, forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal drained away support for his administration, will hand over power on Tuesday after the governing Conservative Party names its new leader on Monday.

Current foreign minister Liz Truss is widely expected to win the leadership contest and succeed Johnson, taking on challenges including what is forecast to be a long recession, double-digit inflation and industrial unrest.

Asked whether Johnson could return to power, Edward "Eddie" Lister, who has been a close adviser for years and was chief of staff at Downing Street for a brief time in 2020-21, told Sky News: "Well, maybe in the future, I'd never say never on anything with Boris Johnson, anything is possible."

"He is going to be watching all this and if something happens in the future, as you said, if the ball comes loose in the scrum, then anything could happen. I am not going to predict; all I am saying is I would never write him off."

Johnson, 58 and in office since July 2019, has said he will continue as a member of parliament after he steps down, promising loyalty to his successor, but many will be watching whether he will cause problems for the new prime minister by trying to assert his will.

Asked at a news conference last week what kind of ex-prime minister he would be, Johnson said: "Only time will tell ... My intention and what I certainly will do is give my full and unqualified support to whoever takes over from me and otherwise, really to get on with life."

Johnson's advisers have been guarded over his future plans, saying little more than he will continue his duties as an MP and will no longer be "public property".

But he faces an investigation into whether he misled parliament with his comments on so-called "partygate" - Covid-19 lockdown breaking events at his Downing Street office and residence. 

That could mean repeat airings of, or more details from the sometimes alcohol-fuelled Downing Street parties - potentially a thorn in the side for the new prime minister, who will want to try to restore trust in the office.

World+Biz

Boris Jhonson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

10h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

4h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

5h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman