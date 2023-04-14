Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

BSS/AFP
14 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:52 pm

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine 14 April, 2023. Press service of the Donetsk Regional Military-Civil Administration/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine 14 April, 2023. Press service of the Donetsk Regional Military-Civil Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Russian shelling of a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk killed at least five people on Friday, the local governor said, warning that others could be buried in the rubble.

Sloviansk lies in part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control. It is close to territory controlled by Russia.

"As of 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT), there are five dead and 15 wounded," the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram. "There is a possibility that seven people, including one child, are under the rubble."

The top floor of the residential building, a typical Soviet-era apartment block, was blown off. Firefighters and rescuers worked to clear the debris.

AFP saw pages from children's school books and kids' drawings scattered among the debris on the street outside the building.

Kyrylenko said medics and police were working at the scene.

