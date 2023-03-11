Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east

Europe

Reuters
11 March, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:21 pm

Related News

Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east

Reuters
11 March, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:21 pm
General view of a bus station damaged after a shelling, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
General view of a bus station damaged after a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Three civilians were killed in Russian shelling of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Saturday, and one more died in the eastern Donetsk region, regional officials said.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said three people, including an elderly woman, were also wounded during the artillery shelling of the city.

"Today the Russian occupiers have hit Kherson again. On a Mykolayivsky road near a shop debris from a shell killed three people...," Prokudin told Ukrainian TV, adding that a car, several buses and a commercial property were damaged.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the large-scale invasion. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk regional governor, said one person was killed and at least three civilians were injured in the city of Kostyantynivka following several rounds of Russian shelling during the day. Donetsk region has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on 24 February last year.

Top News / World+Biz

Kherson / Ukraine / Shelling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

10h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

11h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

13h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

1h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

2h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

2h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway