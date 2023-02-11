Russian envoy implies Nato's growing meddling in Arctic economic cooperation

FILE PHOTO: A NATO flag is seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The North Atlantic Alliance is increasingly interfering in economic cooperation of other countries in the Arctic, Nikolay Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large for the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's Senior Arctic Official to the Arctic Council, told TASS on Saturday.

"Of course, we cannot but be concerned about the [West's] provocative rhetoric and the increasing involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance, with this military bloc increasingly interfering in the economy and peaceful cooperation of others for the sake of sustainable development of the region," he said.

The Russian diplomat pointed to the fact that Western partners had been using the words "deterrence", "pushback", and "confrontation" in their comments on the region of late.

"Certainly, this does not inspire much optimism, since we traditionally view the Arctic as a zone of peace, low military and political tensions, and constructive cooperation," he underscored.