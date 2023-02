A civil defence vehicle is seen near rubble, following an earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on February 6, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said Monday that 300 military personnel deployed in Syria were helping efforts to clear up debris following an earthquake that killed hundreds there and in neighbouring Turkey.

The defence ministry said staff and 60 units of military hardware had begun "removing rubble, searching for victims and providing them with medical assistance in areas that have experience the most severe destruction".