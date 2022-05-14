Russia inflation hits 20 year high in April

Europe

BSS/AFP
14 May, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

Russia inflation hits 20 year high in April

Since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has been hit with a barrage of international sanctions, including embargoes on key exports, accelerating already high inflation

BSS/AFP
14 May, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:07 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russia's annual inflation jumped to a two-decade high of 17.8 percent in April, fuelled by Western sanctions over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the statistics agency said on Friday.

Since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has been hit with a barrage of international sanctions, including embargoes on key exports, accelerating already high inflation.

Inflation of food prices, a huge concern for Russians on low incomes, has reached 20.5 percent year-on-year, according to Rosstat.
Pasta has gone up by 29.6 percent, butter by 26.1 percent, and fruit and vegetables by 33 percent.

Annual inflation could reach 23 percent this year before slowing down next year and returning to the target of 4 percent in 2024, according to the Central Bank.

"Looking ahead, we expect monthly increases in prices to ease further from May," Capital Economics said.

Inflation has been speeding up for months due to a number of factors including the post-pandemic recovery and high prices for raw materials. Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine has added sanctions and the resulting logistical difficulties as factors.

Putin on Thursday said Western countries were worse hit by sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine than Russia, which he insists has been resilient in the face of "external challenges".

Top News / World+Biz

inflation / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

1h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

29m | Wheels
Bodies in white: A short guide to vehicle chassis

Bodies in white: A short guide to vehicle chassis

59m | Wheels
Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

21h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

15h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

16h | Videos
Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

16h | Videos
How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert