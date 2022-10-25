Richer than the royals: Rishi Sunak has net worth of 730 million pounds

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak who became Britain's prime minister is one of the richest people in the country. His wealth has come back into the spotlight as UK faces an extreme economic crisis.

With his wife, Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million, Sunday Times 'Rich List' notes.

This makes him the 22nd richest person in Britain in May, the Sunday Times said as he becomes the first frontline politician ever to be included in the list of the UK's wealthiest people, Guardian reported.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rishi Sunak's wife was richer than Queen Elizabeth II. On this year's list, published before her death, Queen Elizabeth II was estimated to have about 370 million pounds ($420 million) by comparison, according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List.

Akshata Murty, 42, who is an Indian citizen, has a humongous net worth owing to her stake in Infosys Ltd., founded by her father Narayana Murty, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The couple's money comes primarily from Murty's stake in her father's company, Infosys. She also owns start-up incubator Catamaran Ventures UK and has shares in a half dozen or so other companies. The couple have at least three homes in Britain, as well as a Santa Monica, Calif., property valued at around $6 million, The Guardian reported.

