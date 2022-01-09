New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday

Europe

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 01:04 pm

A handout photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9, in Kew Gardens, London, Britain, taken in November 2021 and obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022.
A handout photo released by Kensington Palace shows Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9, in Kew Gardens, London, Britain, taken in November 2021 and obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022.

Three new photographs of the British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were released by Kensington Palace on Saturday to mark her 40th birthday.

The soft-focus portraits by veteran Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi will go on tour around Britain this year before being added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is the patron.

Kate joined the royal family in 2011 when she married Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and the second in line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony believed to have been watched by hundreds of millions across the globe.

One of the photographs shows a profile of Kate looking off to the side in a white gown similar to a wedding dress, while her sapphire engagement ring - formerly worn by William's mother, Princess Diana - is prominently on display.

Another - the only one of the photographs in colour - shows Kate in a red gown turning towards the camera with a broad smile. The third photograph shows Kate in a frilly white top, again smiling at the camera.

