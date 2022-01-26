Macron says to hold phone talks with Putin on Ukraine Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he would later this week hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, insisting on the need for dialogue with Moscow.
"I will have telephone talks with the president on Friday morning," Macron said alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying the talks would be part of a "demanding dialogue" with Russia and provide the chance to gain "clarification" over Moscow's Ukraine strategy.