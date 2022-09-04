Germany pledges $199 mln in aid for displaced people in Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:42 am

Related News

Germany pledges $199 mln in aid for displaced people in Ukraine

Reuters
04 September, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:42 am
A man walks out of a kindergarten following recent Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, in war-affected area in eastern Ukraine, as Russia&#039;s attack in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man walks out of a kindergarten following recent Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, in war-affected area in eastern Ukraine, as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros ($199.02 million) to fund aid programs for those internally displaced as a result of Russia's invasion, Development Minister Svenja Schulze told Funke Media group.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Berlin on Monday where he will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I will speak to Prime Minister Shmyhal about how we can continue to support the Ukrainian government in caring for the displaced people," Schulze said.

"The money is intended to help the displaced people in Ukraine to continue to be able to provide for themselves with the essentials," he added.

As of August 23, some 7 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since Russia's Feb 24 invasion, data by the United Nations' International Organisation for Migration showed.

Last month, a German government official said the European Union intended to put together a financing package for Ukraine worth around 8 billion euros by September, to which Germany would contribute.
 

World+Biz

Germany / Ukraine / displaced people / pledge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

56m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

5h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

14h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman