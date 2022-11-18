France rejects 'confrontation' in Asia: Macron

Europe

BSS/AFP
18 November, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 01:10 pm

Related News

France rejects 'confrontation' in Asia: Macron

BSS/AFP
18 November, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 01:10 pm
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference, during the Informal summit of the European Political Community at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference, during the Informal summit of the European Political Community at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged an end to "confrontation" as he outlined his vision for France's engagement with the Asia-Pacific region.

Macron is attending the 21-strong Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok as he seeks to relaunch France's strategy for the region in the face of growing US China competition.

France wants to play a stabilising role in the region to avert confrontation, the French president told a gathering of business leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

"We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron said.

He said regional powers including France -- which has overseas territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, including Reunion, New Caledonia and French Polynesia -- should play a role.

"We are in the jungle and we have two big elephants, trying to become more and more nervous," Macron said in his speech, which he gave in English.

"If they become very nervous and start war it will be a big problem for the rest of the jungle. You need cooperation of a lot of other animals: tigers, monkeys, and so on."

Macron said the international community was facing overlapping crises, from climate change to economic turmoil, and a coordinated response was needed.

"Our Indo-Pacific strategy is how to provide dynamic balance in this environment," he said.

"How to provide precisely a sort of stability and equilibrium which could not be the hegemony of one of those, could not be the confrontation of the two major powers."

On Russia's war in Ukraine, which he identified as a major source of global instability, he said all countries in Asia and elsewhere needed to recognise their duty to act.

France was working to build "an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem because it will create a lot of destabilisation", Macron said.

World+Biz

Emmanuel Macron / France / Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

3h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

4h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

5h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

3h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

5h | Videos
How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

16h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'