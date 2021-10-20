France bracing for possible sanctions against Britain in fishing row

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 05:47 pm

French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France could announce possible retaliatory measures in its fishing dispute with Britain by the end of the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"We are positioning ourselves to take measures," Attal told a news conference following a meeting of the French Cabinet.

Paris is infuriated by London's refusal to grant what it considers the full number of licenses due to French fishing boats to operate in Britain's territorial waters, and is threatening retaliatory measures.

France / French Cabinet

