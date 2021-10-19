Fake olive oil scandal that caused Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic in 1981

A group of survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning four decades ago stands with a banner that reads, "40 years poisoned and condemned to live as in 1981 by the abandonment of the government. Victims equal canola oil patients," in front of Diego Velazquez "Las Meninas" painting as they said they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands in Mardrid, Sapin, October 19, 2021. Maria Altagracia Garcia/Handout via REUTERS

A group of survivors of a mass rapeseed oil poisoning 40 years ago have occupied Madrid's El Prado Museum and have threatened to commit suicide if the Spanish government does not respond to their demands.

Here are some key facts about the scandal over what was Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic.