Fake olive oil scandal that caused Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic in 1981

Europe

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Fake olive oil scandal that caused Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic in 1981

It was attributed to the consumption of rapeseed cooking oil that had been denatured with 2% aniline (phenylamine)

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:49 pm
A group of survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning four decades ago stands with a banner that reads, &quot;40 years poisoned and condemned to live as in 1981 by the abandonment of the government. Victims equal canola oil patients,&quot; in front of Diego Velazquez &quot;Las Meninas&quot; painting as they said they had occupied Madrid&#039;s El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands in Mardrid, Sapin, October 19, 2021. Maria Altagracia Garcia/Handout via REUTERS
A group of survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning four decades ago stands with a banner that reads, "40 years poisoned and condemned to live as in 1981 by the abandonment of the government. Victims equal canola oil patients," in front of Diego Velazquez "Las Meninas" painting as they said they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands in Mardrid, Sapin, October 19, 2021. Maria Altagracia Garcia/Handout via REUTERS

A group of survivors of a mass rapeseed oil poisoning 40 years ago have occupied Madrid's El Prado Museum and have threatened to commit suicide if the Spanish government does not respond to their demands.

Here are some key facts about the scandal over what was Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic.

  • The outbreak of toxic oil syndrome took place in Spain in 1981. It was attributed to the consumption of rapeseed cooking oil that had been denatured with 2% aniline (phenylamine).
  • The substance was originally for industrial use but was adulterated and illegally sold as olive oil, mostly in street markets, starting in Madrid then spreading to other areas.
  • Symptoms ranged from lung failure and limb deformation to the destruction of the body's immune system. Many survivors were crippled for life.
  • About 100,000 individuals were exposed and clinical disease occurred in 20,000 people, 10,000 of whom were hospitalized, according to the Science Direct website. More than 300 victims died and many more were left with chronic disease, Science Direct said.
  • According to the survivors' organisation, Seguimos Viviendo more than 5,000 people have died over the years and there are 20,000 surviving victims with poor quality of life and incurable afflictions.
  • The victims' group says that part of the aid they were given was later deducted when they received compensation payments, and the government has never honoured the victims.

World+Biz

Spanish Mass Poisoning / food poisoning / Food Poisoning Epidemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers